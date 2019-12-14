To treat lung cancer-associated airway complications, there are numerous techniques an interventional pulmonologist may use, including lasers, cryo-therapy (cold energy) and electrocautery (hot energy).

An interventional pulmonologist may also opt to excise tumors inside the airways and place stents there to keep the windpipes open. These minimally invasive techniques are safe options and effectively alleviate symptoms of respiratory distress. There are different advanced procedures to open the airways, including the removal of tumors that block the airways and even shaving tumors from inside the windpipes. These procedures are helpful especially if a person cannot tolerate surgery to remove the cancer. In addition to the removal of a tumor or shaving of a tumor, a person is typically offered chemotherapy, radiation or immunotherapy. Sometimes, however, blockages of the airways make people feel like they are suffocating and not getting enough air.