Researchers tracked new lung disease among people who smoke and vape in a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

“We started out with people who didn’t have any diagnosis of respiratory disease,” explains researcher Stanton Glantz, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.



Then they followed the participants for three years. During that time, the risk of developing lung disease, among people who used combustible products, such as cigarettes, more than doubled.



In addition, the researchers documented what seems to be an independent effect of vaping. They found that people who used only e-cigarettes had about a 30% increased risk of developing lung disease, compared with people who didn’t use any nicotine products.

