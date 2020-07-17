Four Respiratory Therapy programs at San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) have earned the Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC), according to SJVC.

SJVC Respiratory Therapy programs at the Bakersfield, Ontario, Temecula and Rancho Cordova campuses have all received the award as a recognition of the program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.

“We are honored to see so many of our Respiratory Therapy programs recognized for their success and student outcomes,” said President of SJVC, Nick Gomez. “Respiratory therapists play a critical role in patient care and I am proud of our exceptional faculty,” added Gomez. “This is an important recognition as SJVC has remained focused on providing a quality education while preparing students for careers as registered respiratory therapists.”

The Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award is presented as part of the CoARC’s continued efforts to value the RRT credential as a standard of professional achievement. With a focus on program effectiveness, the CoARC Board used objective criteria to evaluate colleges across the country based on key accreditation metrics documented in the 2019 Annual Report of Current Status.

To receive the award, each of SJVC’s programs were required to have three or more years of outcome data, hold accreditation without a progress report, document RRT credentialing success of 90 percent or above, and meet or exceed established CoARC thresholds for CRT (certified respiratory therapist) credentialing success and retention.

“This award is more than just a nice pat on the back for our Respiratory Therapy program,” said Campus President at SJVC Rancho Cordova, Jeff Rutherford. “It is an affirmation that all our faculty are going above and beyond to help students achieve professional success. The hard work and perseverance of both students and faculty are what allow us to achieve these outcomes,” added Rutherford. “It is an honor to work with a team that continually strives for excellence.”

More information on SJVC’s Respiratory Therapy programs is available at its website.