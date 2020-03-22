The Intensive Care on-Line Network (ICON) is providing free access to continuing education for all students currently enrolled in a respiratory therapy program. These courses are being made available in response to restrictions placed on hospitals and schools during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Courses begin Tuesday Mar 24 and run through Friday May 22. They include 12 topics plus two open Q&A sessions. All sessions are free of charge.



“These live webinars and self-paced online presentations will cover basic topics to bridge the gap for respiratory therapy students while they are unable to attend clinical rotations at hospitals or classroom training,” ICON said in an announcement.

Topics to be covered include:

To access the presentation, click on the Title link, which will take you directly to the webinar. At the end of each presentation, a link will be provided where participants can print a certificate for participation.

Please direct any questions to ICON at 443-992-7450 or contact@intensivecareonline.com.