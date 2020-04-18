The New York Times profiled a New York City respiratory therapist and gave a detailed look at the RT’s everyday routine during COVID-19.

David Van De Carr, a respiratory therapist at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, said his typical work day is 7am to 8pm.

He explains his clinical duties, such as ventilator checks and sometimes proning patients. And the constant barrage of code calls. He also explains how simply finding time to eat is difficult, as well as habits he and his RT team have taken to during the crisis.

What gets to me these days is the kindness of other people. I get hugs from transporters and nurses. We say ‘I love you’ a lot more now. My director and I will have a conversation, and end it with ‘I love you.’

Read the story at www.nytimes.com

Loading…