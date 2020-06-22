Researchers have pinpointed a potential new treatment for refractory chronic cough (RCC), Pulmonary Advisor reports.

BAY 1817080, a potent selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, may have utility as a new treatment for refractory chronic cough (RCC), according to the results of a Phase 1/2A study (ClinicalTrial.gov Identifier: NCT03310645) intended to be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, but that may be presented in a virtual format later this year.

There are currently no licensed treatments for RCC and off-label pharmacologic treatments have limited efficacy and high adverse event (AE) rates. P2X3 receptors induce dysregulated respiratory tract afferent nerve fiber signaling, and in preclinical models, BAY 1817080 inhibited vagus nerve depolarization. Researchers investigated the preliminary safety and efficacy of BAY 1817080 in 40 adult nonsmokers with RCC for ≥1 year, unresponsive to ≥8 weeks targeted treatment for identified underlying triggers, or with no trigger identified (unexplained chronic cough).

This double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study included a 2-way crossover of oral BAY 1817080 (10, 50, 200, and 750 mg twice daily; 7 days each) and matched placebo.