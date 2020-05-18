A new study sheds light on risk factors for bronchiectasis in patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD).

Risk factors for bronchiectasis in patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD) include older age as well as the presence of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA), aspiration, mycobacterial infection, and pneumonia, according to a study in Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

In this nested case-control study, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, performed a retrospective chart review of patients with a diagnosis of AERD (N=742). A total of 149 patients had chest computed tomography (CT) imaging data and were reviewed for bronchiectasis. Markers of disease severity and known risk factors for bronchiectasis were compared between patients with AERD and bronchiectasis on chest CT (n=57) and patients with AERD without bronchiectasis on chest CT (n=92).