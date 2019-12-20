Children with asthma are at much greater risk for invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), even if they have received the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), a systematic review and meta-analysis have found.

Jose A. Castro-Rodriguez, MD, PhD, from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago, Chile, and colleagues published their findings online December 16 in Pediatrics. “Our review and meta-analysis revealed that children with asthma who received PCV as part of their regular immunization schedules still have 90% higher odds of IPD than children without asthma,” write the authors.



