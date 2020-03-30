Researchers created an artificial intelligence program that can evaluate patients for lung cancer. The program works by analyzing the blood for DNA mutations, The Guardian reports.

The software is experimental and needs to be verified in a clinical trial, but doctors are hopeful that if it proves its worth at scale, it will boost lung cancer screening rates by making the procedure as simple as a routine blood test.

The program works by examining free-floating DNA that circulates in the blood. The majority of this genetic detritus enters the bloodstream when harmless cells in the body break down and spill their molecular innards, but tumors also shed DNA as they form and grow larger.