The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer announced that it will name one of its research awards after Fred R. Hirsch, MD, PhD, executive director of Center for Thoracic Oncology at Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.

The association, known as IASLC, confers lectureship awards each year at its annual World Conference on Lung Cancer. The awards honor individuals for their contributions to the field, their exemplary academic work and their service to IASLC.

The Translational Research Lectureship Award previously had been named for Adi Gazdar, MD, a pathologist and oncology researcher at UT Southwestern who died in 2018. The IASLC board voted to name its IASLC Merit Award for Gazdar in recognition of his legacy and lifelong contributions to the field.