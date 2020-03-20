A late-stage trial on the cancer drug Imfinzi, in combination with chemotherapies, demonstrated use of the drug led to improvement in survival of certain lung cancer patients, AstraZeneca Plc announced this week.

The results confirm a previous set of data from the same study, which was published in September and had led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give the drug a priority review status two months later.

AstraZeneca has been trying to broaden the use of Imfinzi, which was the first immunotherapy to be approved for stage III lung cancer, by testing it as a standalone and a combo treatment for different forms of cancer.

The study also tested the combination of Imfinzi with another immunotherapy, tremelimumab, as a first-line treatment in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, the company said.