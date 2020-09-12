Research published in The New England Journal of Medicine shows that lung cancer deaths have been decreasing.

The researchers used data from the national Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) registry. They found that mortality rates for non-small cell lung cancer declined across the board. For men, mortality rates from this subtype of lung cancer went down by 3.2 percent annually from 2006 to 2013 and then 6.3 percent from 2013 to 2016.

When it came to women, mortality rates declined by 2.3 percent from 2006 to 2014 and then went down by 5.9 percent from 2014 to 2016. Two-year survival escalated from 26 percent for diagnoses in 2001 to 35 percent in 2014 for men and then from 35 percent to 44 percent for women over the same time frame.

When it came to small cell lung cancer, which is less common, mortality was down along with fewer diagnoses. That being said, survival rates did not improve during that time.