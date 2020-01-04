A new study investigated how taxes on vape devices could lead to more lung cancer cases caused by traditional cigarettes.

The study examined the state of Minnesota, which imposed a harsh tax on e-cigarettes and vape products at 95% the wholesale price. This discouraged people from using vaping products as an alternative to traditional smoking or using them to quit cigarettes.

In both cases, these taxes prevented desirable outcomes, because e-cigarettes, while not exactly good for you, are much less harmful than traditional cigarettes, which contain lung-cancer-causing chemicals such as tar. E-cigarettes do not contain tar.