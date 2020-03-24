The first patient with COVID-19 infection complicating pulmonary hypertension has been treated in the home with the Genosyl DS inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system.

The patient was treated under an emergency IND filed by a qualified Investigator and approved by the US FDA, according to the manufacturer Vero Biotech.

The patient was also treated with oxygen via nasal cannula and was carefully monitored remotely by clinicians, avoiding hospitalization and more intensive respiratory support.

“Application of VERO’s tankless inhaled nitric oxide system at home under physician supervision is particularly critical during a time of crisis when hospital beds and ventilators are in short supply,” said Brent V. Furse, President and CEO, VERO Biotech.

Genosyl is indicated to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.