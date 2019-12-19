For patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, updating the REVEAL risk calculator to include all-cause hospitalization was a better discriminator of risk than existing risk stratification tools.

To enhance risk prediction in PAH, a new variable—all-cause hospitalization—and a revised variable—renal function measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR—were added to update the REVEAL risk calculator to REVEAL 2.0.

The study showed that REVEAL 2.0 demonstrated similar discrimination as the original calculator, provided excellent separation of risk among the risk categories, and predicted clinical worsening and mortality. When compared with REVEAL 2.0, COMPERA and FPHR both underestimated and overestimated risk.