Flowers are blooming and trees are leafing out earlier than ever recorded across parts of the US, reported USA Today.

In parts of the Southeast, this year’s spring is the earliest in the 39 years records have been kept, according to data from the National Phenology Network.

“Spring leaf-out continues … three weeks earlier than the long-term average in some locations,” the network said.

Locations such as Washington, D.C., and New York City are 24 days early; Philadelphia is 16 days early and Little Rock, Arkansas, is 9 days early.