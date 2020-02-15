Children with a history of asthma may not be more likely than those without any asthma history to experience severe anaphylaxis, according to new research published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Investigators sought to evaluate whether a history of asthma was linked to the severity of anaphylaxis in children who were hospitalized for an anaphylactic reaction.

The primary study outcome was severe anaphylactic reactions, which were defined by findings from physical examinations (ie, respiratory distress, stridor, or hypotension) or administered treatments (ie, ≥2 doses of intramuscular epinephrine, vasopressors, continuous albuterol, or pressure ventilation). Adjustments were made for patient age, allergen, and history of atopic dermatitis or anaphylaxis in multivariable analyses.