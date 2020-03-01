The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic asthma inhaler this week, a move that health officials hope will increase access to lower-cost drug options.

The first generic form of Teva’s ProAir HFA Inhalation Aerosol (albuterol sulfate) will treat or prevent bronchospasm — a sudden muscle constriction of the airways that leads to shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing.

It’s approved for patients 4 years old or older who have reversible obstructive airway disease or experience bronchospasm triggered by exercise.