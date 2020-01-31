Viruses have been associated with the development of asthma and postviral wheeze, Mitchell H. Grayson, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI, tells Pulmonology Advisor.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, coronaviruses, and influenza have been associated with postviral wheeze and asthma onset; rhinovirus and coronaviruses have been more associated with exacerbations of existing disease than with induction of asthma.

Also, parainfluenza virus types 1 and 3 have been associated with induction of disease, as well as exacerbation of existing asthma.