Childhood asthma is linked with an increased risk of respiratory disease-related hospital admissions and death, a new study in Respiratory Medicine shows.

Asthma is a leading childhood chronic disease, and reduced lung function is a predictor for all-cause mortality in later life. However, few studies have been conducted to evaluate the long-term effects of childhood asthma.

Thus, researchers examined the associations of childhood asthma and the occurrence of respiratory events and all-cause mortality in adulthood in a cohort of 4430 children aged up to 17 years who were included in the Busselton Health Study in Western Australia between 1967 and 1983.