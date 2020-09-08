New research shows that asthma doesn’t raise the risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The researchers also noted that people with asthma weren’t more likely than people without it to need a ventilator to help them breathe.

“A lot of people with asthma think they have a predisposition to severe COVID, and they worry a lot about going out. They should take precautions like using their masks, but they may not need to worry so much,” said study author Dr. Fernando Holguin. He’s director of the Asthma Clinical and Research Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, in Aurora.