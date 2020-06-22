Response to inhaled corticosteroids in patients with newly diagnosed asthma may be predicted by high blood and sputum eosinophil counts, according to a new study.

Recognizing that response to ICS treatment is varied, the investigators sought to evaluate the clinical factors and biomarkers associated with response to ICS in patients with newly diagnosed asthma. In this retrospective, observational study, the data of 150 patients naive to ICS and newly diagnosed with asthma, who consulted at the allergy clinic of the single tertiary hospital in South Korea between January 2014 and January 2019, were examined.

All patients initially received moderate-dose ICS for ≥1 year. Of the 150 participants, 99 patients had no acute exacerbation (stable asthma group) and 51 individuals presented with ≥1 acute exacerbation (unstable asthma group).