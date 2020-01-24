Sex hormones could contribute to the difference in asthma rates between genders, new research suggests.

In a study conducted by investigators from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s Hospital, free testosterone levels were shown to be associated with a reduced chance of current asthma among adult women.

The findings, which also took into account asthma disparities among obese and non-obese persons, help to explain the significantly greater rate of asthma among young adult women than their male counterparts.

Led by Yueh-Ying Han, PhD, of the Division of Pediatric Pulmonary Medicine, investigators sought to examine sex hormone levels and asthma prevalence among adults from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).]