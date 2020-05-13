Sleep deprivation can negatively impact adults who live with asthma, according to a new article published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“Previous research revealed that poor sleep quality has a negative effect on asthma symptoms in adolescents,” says Faith Luyster, PhD, lead author of the study. “Our study shows that adults with asthma are equally affected by too little (or sometimes too much) sleep. Compared to normal sleepers, short and long sleepers had a higher proportion of people who reported having an asthma attack in the past year (45 percent vs. 59 percent and 51 percent respectively) and had more days with impaired health-related quality of life. Impaired quality of life was characterized by more days of poor physical and mental health.

The study surveyed 1,389 adults who were 20 years and older who self-identified as having asthma. Of the group, 25.9 percent slept 5 hours or less, 65.9 percent slept 6-8 hours and 8.2 percent slept 9 or more hours. Sleep duration was measured by a single question, “How much sleep do you usually get at night on weekdays or workdays?” “Short sleepers” were more likely to be younger and non-White, while “long sleepers” were more likely to be older, female and a smoker.