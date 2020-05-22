Researchers looked at how demographics may be associated with incorrect use of inhalers in a paper published in the Journal of Asthma.

In the cross-sectional study, the data of 4134 patients with asthma from the International Helping Asthma in Real life Patients database were examined. Patients were eligible if they had received a prescription for a fixed-dose combination inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta 2 agonist therapy and received ≥2 prescriptions in the year preceding the study. Patients used an accuhaler (n=82), turbuhaler (n=2065), or metered dose inhaler (n=1245).

Patients were asked to complete questionnaires to collect information on demographic and clinical characteristics, (ie, asthma control status and self-assessed inhaler technique). A Likert scale was used to assess inhaler technique, (score: from 1, very poor technique to 6, excellent technique). The 4 Global Initiative for Asthma criteria were used to assess asthma control and data on self-reported adherence to medication were collected.