A survey published in CHEST shows demographic data and clinical characteristics of asthma patients.

The registry collected data on adults with severe asthma who received Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) Step 5 treatment or who had uncontrolled asthma at GINA Step 4. Baseline demographic and clinical data were collected from asthma centers in the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, Italy and the Australasian Severe Asthma Network’s Severe Asthma Web-based Database (SAWD) from December 2014 to December 2017.

“Most patients had uncontrolled asthma on GINA Step 4,” Eileen Wang, MD, MPH, assistant professor at the division of allergy and clinical immunology in the department of medicine at the University of Colorado Hospital, and colleagues wrote. “Patients from the U.K. and Italy tended to have more severe disease and those from the U.S. and South Korea, the least severe compared to other countries.”