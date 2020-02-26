Nearly 3-in-4 of emerging adults with asthma do not adhere to their prescribed inhaled corticosteroid therapy, according to a study published in the Journal of Asthma.

A meta-analysis of 29 studies found the pooled prevalence of adherence was 28%, but researchers said adherence was higher in studies with a mean age <18 years (36%).

Some data pointed to possible over-reporting of therapy adherence as well, as self-reported adherence was 35% compared to pharmacy refill data of 20%.

According to researchers, “adherence is sub-optimal during emerging adulthood, particularly after age 18,” and clinicians must provide greater self-management support to adolescents approaching adulthood.