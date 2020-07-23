A peer-reviewed, retrospective outcomes study demonstrated that, in the first year of use, high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy (HFCWO) using the Philips InCourage System reduced the rate of hospitalization for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients by more than 50%. According to the study, antibiotic use also decreased significantly.

The study examined data from a registry of adult bronchiectasis patients’ self-reported outcomes collected by RespirTech, a Philips company. This data repository is now the largest bronchiectasis research registry in the world. This study observed chronic respiratory patients receiving HFCWO therapy, an airway clearance technique that uses a fitted vest to apply external chest wall oscillations in an attempt to combat these issues.

The study, “Real-life experience with high-frequency chest wall oscillation vest therapy in adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis” [2], found that initiating airway clearance with noninvasive HFCWO therapy is associated with keeping patients out of the hospital, reducing their need for medications, and improving quality of life. It is the largest study of airway clearance use for bronchiectasis to date.

After monitoring 2,596 patients using Philips InCourage System, the study concluded that in the first year of vest use, the rate of hospitalization dropped 54.5%, self-reported ability to clear lungs improved from 13.9% to 76.6%, and antibiotic use dropped from 57.7% to 29.9%. As an added benefit beyond the results of the study, the Philips InCourage System is uniquely supported by patient-centric services designed to optimize product use, improve patient-provider communication, and encourage therapy adherence.

“Chronic respiratory conditions, like bronchiectasis and COPD, contribute to significant healthcare costs each year between hospitalizations and readmissions. Now, more than ever, health systems and insurers are looking for ways to mitigate these costs, while also balancing quality care,” said Gary Hansen, Director of Scientific Affairs with RespirTech, a Philips Company. “This study shows positive results that HFCWO therapy delivered by the InCourage system, coupled with RespirTech’s patient-centered service model, can help to reduce hospitalizations and antibiotic use for chronic respiratory patients, while also improving their overall quality of life.”

According to William S, a participant in the study, “I couldn’t walk across the room, take a shower or get dressed without losing my breath before I used this system. I [now] use the system three times a day for 30 minutes. [It has] eliminated the need for antibiotics for constant lung infections. It has been 1.5 years since my last lung infection. It used to be every two months.” [3]



[3] Individual results may vary