Researchers identified three independent and preventable risk factors of bronchiectasis (BE) progression or BE emergence in COPD patients, according to new data in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

To investigate the temporal evolution of BE, in 2015 a second high-resolution computed tomography scan (HRCT) was obtained in [77 patients] and compared with one obtained at recruitment.

The presence of chronic purulent sputum production, number of PPM isolated in sputum and number of hospitalizations due to exacerbations of COPD are independent, preventable and treatable risk factors of BE progression in patients with COPD.