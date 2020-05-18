Electronic communication between pulmonology specialists and primary care clinicians may improve care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, a new case report found.

Weekly chart reviews of a primary care population were conducted by a pulmonologist from March 2018 to 2019. Patients with probably COPD, apparent gaps in care, no obvious contraindication to spirometry or pulmonary rehabilitation, and an upcoming primary care appointment were identified. Approximately 1 week before the patient’s primary care appointment, electronic messages were sent to the primary care provider by the pulmonologist.

The outcome of the message was obtained by chart review at the primary care appointment; primary care physicians could reply to the message to ask questions of the pulmonologist or to provide feedback.