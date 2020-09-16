Nocturnal oxygen therapy demonstrated no improvements for COPD patient mortality or disease progression, according to data published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported by Medscape News.

“There is no indication that nocturnal oxygen has a positive or negative effect on survival or progression to long-term oxygen therapy in patients with nocturnal hypoxemia in COPD. Consequently, there is no reason for physicians to screen for nocturnal hypoxemia in COPD,” study leader Yves Lacasse, MD, told Medscape Medical News.

At the 3-year mark, 39% of patients (48 of 123) who were assigned to nocturnal oxygen therapy and 42% (50 of 119) of those taking placebo had met criteria for LTOT or had died (difference, −3.0 percentage points; P = .64). The groups did not differ appreciably in rates of exacerbation and hospitalization.

Read more at www.medscape.com