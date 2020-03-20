Researchers found that a once-daily inhaler combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium and vilanterol reduced overall mortality in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by 42%.

The findings came from an expanded analysis of data from the 37-country phase 3 InforMing the PAthway of COPD Treatment (IMPACT) trial.



David Lipson, MD, and a team of investigators randomized more than 10,000 IMPACT participants who had COPD and were at-risk for severe exacerbations into 1 of 3 groups: once-daily inhalations of FF/UMEC/VI, FF/VI, or UMEC/VI combinations. Patients included had symptomatic COPD with a forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV 1 ) <50% of predicted and a history of >1 moderate or severe exacerbation or FEV 1 of 50% to <80% of predicted > 2 moderate or 1 severe exacerbation in the previous year.



Lipson, the senior director of clinical sciences at GlaxoSmithKline, designed the study to consist of a two-week period where participants remained on their own medication, a 52-week treatment period, and a one-week safety follow-up.