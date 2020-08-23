Low-dose morphine may have a role in the treatment of chronic breathlessness in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, new research suggests.

A team, led by Cornelia Verberkt, MSc, at Maastricht University, assessed the effects of regular, low-dose, oral sustained-release morphine through reference to the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) scores, respiratory outcomes, and breathlessness in patients. They found that test scores improved after administration of the opioid, indicating an improvement in disease-specific health status among severe or even simply moderate patients.

Furthermore, low-dose morphine treatment also appears to be safe in patients with moderate to very severe COPD. Respiratory rate decreased without a change in partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PCO2).