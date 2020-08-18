According to data published in JAMA Internal Medicine, a low-dose, sustained-release morphine therapy aided COPD patients with severe breathlessness.
From the study:
- A total of 111 of 124 included participants were analyzed (mean [SD] age, 65.4 [8.0] years; 60 men [54%]).
- Difference in CAT score was 2.18 points lower in the morphine group (95% CI, –4.14 to –0.22 points; P = .03).
- Difference in Paco2 was 1.19 mm Hg higher in the morphine group (95% CI, –2.70 to 5.07 mm Hg; P = .55).
- Breathlessness remained unchanged.
- Worst breathlessness improved in participants with mMRC grades 3 to 4 (1.33 points lower in the morphine group; 95% CI, –2.50 to –0.16 points; P = .03).