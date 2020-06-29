Patients with small airways in relation to the size of their lungs may have an increased risk for COPD, even if they do not smoke, a study published in JAMA suggests.

“Dysanapsis refers to a mismatch between the size of the airway tree and lungs and is believed to arise early in life. Using multiple large cohorts from the U.S. and Canada, we showed that dysanapsis, measured directly by CT scan, was a major COPD risk factor — on par with cigarette smoking,” Benjamin M. Smith, MD, MSc, clinician-scientist and pulmonary physician in the department of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and McGill University Health Centre Research Institute, told Healio.

“People with smaller airway trees relative to lung size tended to have lower lung function and higher COPD risk, even among never smokers. Conversely, lifelong heavy smokers who did not have COPD tended to have larger than expected airway trees relative to lung size.”

Researchers assessed community-based samples from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) lung study and the Canadian Cohort of Obstructive Lung Disease (CanCOLD) and the Subpopulations and Intermediate Outcome Measures in COPD Study (SPIROMICS) of smokers and nonsmokers with and without COPD.