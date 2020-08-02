Subclinical left ventricular (LV) systolic dysfunction may be detected in patients with COPD when measured by tissue Doppler imaging (TDI), according to study results published in PLoS ONE.

TDI is a sensitive tool for detecting subclinical LV dysfunction. Therefore, researchers aimed to characterize LV dysfunction and investigate the prevalence of subclinical LV dysfunction with these novel imaging techniques in patients with stable COPD both with and without PH, and without known LV disease.

The study included 100 outpatients with COPD and 34 control individuals. Patients were divided by invasive mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP) in COPD-PH (≥25 mm Hg) and COPD-non-PH (<25 mm Hg); the patients with mPAP <25 mm Hg were subdivided into mPAP ≤20 mm Hg and 21 to24 mm Hg. LV myocardial performance index (MPI) ≥0.51 and strain ≤-15.8% were considered abnormal.

LV MPI ≥0.51 was found in 64.9% and 88.5%, and LV strain ≤-15.8% in 62.2% and 76.9% in patients with COPD-non-PH and COPD-PH, respectively. LV MPI and LV strain were also impaired in patients with mPAP<20 mm Hg. Residual volume and stroke volume were most associated with LV MPI and LV strain, respectively, in multiple regression analyses.