The Ohio Cobra Club, a nonprofit organization of car enthusiasts in Ohio, is hosting a public raffle to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The Club will raffle off a Factory Five Mk4 Roadster—a replica of the classic Shelby 427 Cobra—with all proceeds donated to the CFF for research.

The raffle drawing will take place on June 27, 2020 and broadcast on the London Cobra Show’s Facebook page. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20.00 each at londoncobrashow.com/tickets. (Exact time of drawing TBA.)

Past raffles have generated $1,433,000 in donations, which the organization says has helped support CFF funding for the development of and FDA approval of cystic fibrosis drugs including Kalydeco.

The raffle is hosted annually as part of the Ohio Cobra Club’s London Cobra Show (London, Ohio). This year the show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but organizers are continuing with the car raffle.

The show’s organizers said: “As the show’s cancelation will greatly affect this year’s donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, are you willing to help out and take a chance on winning a Cobra as well as help fund innovative research working to discover and develop new and effective CF therapies? With your help, you can be confident that, one day, those living with cystic fibrosis today will be able to say: ‘I used to have CF.'”

Online raffle ticket sales end Fri June 26 at 5:00pm ET.