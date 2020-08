The drug, Kaftrio, produced by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, will be available on the NHS to many who have cystic fibrosis.

Clinical trials have shown Kaftrio can increase lung function by between 10% to 14% in people with cystic fibrosis, depending on their genetic makeup, and can improve quality of life.

It was announced in July that NHS England had signed a deal with Vertex to secure access to the drug, and health bodies in the other UK nations reached similar agreements soon after.