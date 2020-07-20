Research from a study in Respiratory Medicine found that patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) may have a lower rate of the novel coronavirus compared to the general population.

For this retrospective observational study, investigators created a registry of Spanish patients with CF who had confirmed COVID-19 included individuals who were infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) between March 8, 2020, and May 16, 2020.

Participants’ clinical and demographic characteristics were obtained from the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Patient Registry (ECFSPR). An 8-question survey, the CF-COVID19-Spain, was also administered to 39 CF specialists who participated in the ECFSPR to determine opinions about COVID-19 prevention.

Approximately 77% (n=30) of the Spanish specialists who received the CF-COVID19-Spain survey provided answers about COVID-19 prevention. The majority of respondents (60%) said patients with CF received their usual medication during the pandemic lockdown by courier from the hospital pharmacy. Approximately 37% and 23% of respondents said they had tested their patients with CF for COVID-19 if symptoms were suggestive of the disease or if a moderate or severe respiratory exacerbation was observed, respectively.