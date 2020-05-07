According to the New York Daily News, New York State’s Adult Cystic Fibrosis Assistance Program (ACFAP) was defunded and will no longer be reimbursing CF patients for medical expenses.

The program was cut from the state’s FY 2020-2021 Budget and would not reimburse patients for claims and expenditures dated on or after 4/1/20.

It was an essential program for people with CF above 21 years old, because it provided “reimbursement for cystic fibrosis-related medical care and/or insurance premiums” after enrollees had spent 7% of their taxable income on health-related expenses. The program capped out of pocket costs. Now it’s gone.

