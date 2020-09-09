New research shows that cystic fibrosis patients who had pulmonary exacerbations treated with concomitant azithromycin and tobramycin had worse outcomes than those treated with tobramycin alone.

Researchers screened medical records in the CF Foundation Patient Registry-Pediatric Health Information System for patients aged 6 to 21 years with CF who were hospitalized for pulmonary exacerbations and treated with tobramycin. These records were retrospectively reviewed to determine if differences in outcomes existed between patients treated with concomitant azithromycin and tobramycin or tobramycin alone.

Of the 10,660 patients included in the dataset, there were 2294 (totaling 5022 pulmonary exacerbations) who were treated with tobramycin. Of those 5022 exacerbations, 2247 were treated with concomitant azithromycin and tobramycin.