AG Industries, which manufactures respiratory filters used in ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP / BiPAP machines, has executed a 1,500% increase in production of its bacterial/viral filters used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

With the demand for respiratory therapies continuing to surge due to COVID-19, AG Industries states that it is positioned to continue its role as a supplier for the ventilator makers.

“Our ability to ramp up production with such speed—utilizing private capital investments exclusively—speaks to the entrepreneurial nature with which we run our company and the trust that our customers have in us to deliver on our commitments,” says John Smits, president of AG Industries, in a release. “Most importantly, we are making a very real impact on the fight against the coronavirus by ensuring clinicians have what they need to treat every patient. We have had the privilege of helping the most sophisticated respiratory companies in the world identify improvements in critical therapies needed on the front lines of healthcare.”

AG Industries’ engineers worked closely with the company’s respiratory customers to quickly identify a filtration solution that circumvented bottlenecks in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to its increase in ventilator filter production, AG Industries has ramped capacity more than 50% for critical components utilized in oxygen concentrators. As the treatment profile for COVID patients shifts towards less invasive therapies, the demand for oxygen concentrators continues to surge, and AG Industries is actively partnering with its OEM customers to help meet this demand.

AG Industries is an affiliate of Filtration Group.