Obese patients with sepsis admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) experienced longer durations of ventilator use compared with patients with a normal body mass index (BMI), according to new research.

The study authors conducted a retrospective analysis of deidentified patient data from the MIMIC 3 critical care database as well as patients with sepsis who were admitted to the ICU (N=4224). BMI data as well as diagnostic and severity data on ARDS, which were assessed using a standard partial pressure of arterial oxygen (PaO 2 ) and percentage of inspired oxygen ratio (FiO 2 ) ratio.