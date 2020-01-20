A report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shows new cases of electronic cigarette- or vaping-associated lung injuries (EVALI) have fallen in the United States.

However, data from this and another CDC report released today, both published in MMWR, raise doubts about any exclusive link between EVALI and vitamin E acetate that has been found in cases where patients reported using THC-containing devices.

The number of new hospitalizations for EVALI peaked at 215 during the week Sept. 15, 2019, according to CDC’s data. That number has dropped precipitously as of the week of Jan. 5, 2020, to 35 visits per million. A total of 2,668 people (mean age, 24 years; 66% male) have been hospitalized for EVALI and reported to the CDC as of Jan. 14, 2020.