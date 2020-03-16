People with HIV are more likely to experience interstitial lung abnormalities and interstitial lung disease (ILD), according to new research.

Chest computed tomography (CT) scan results from patients in the Copenhagen Comorbidity in HIV Infection (COCOMO) study were evaluated and the results were compared between groups with and without HIV.

Of the 1224 chest CT scans included in the analysis, 754 were from patients with HIV and 470 were from a control group. When the demographics of the groups were compared, patients with HIV were on average 3 years younger, had a slightly lower body mass index, reported more current and cumulative smoking histories, and reported a higher frequency of respiratory symptoms (eg, chronic cough and dyspnea).

When interstitial lung abnormalities were evaluated, a total of 10.9% of the patients with HIV had any interstitial lung abnormality, 7.8% were classified as equivocal, 2.9% as suspicious, and 0.1% as definite ILD vs 7.7%, 7%, 0.9% and 0%, respectively, in the control group.