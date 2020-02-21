A study conducted by Harvard University researchers found that approximately 20% of surveyed respondents were misinformed about vaccines, including 18% who believe they cause autism.

Researchers say social media users were more likely to be misinformed about vaccines than traditional media users, and distrust of health experts correlated to being misinformed about vaccinations.

We found that a relatively high number of individuals are at least somewhat misinformed about vaccines: • 18% of our respondents mistakenly state that it is very or somewhat accurate to say that vaccines cause autism • 15% mistakenly agree that it is very or somewhat accurate to say that vaccines are full of toxins, • 20% wrongly report that it is very or somewhat accurate to say it makes no difference whether parents choose to delay or spread out vaccines instead of relying on the official CDC vaccine schedule, and • 19% incorrectly hold that it is very or somewhat accurate to say that it is better to develop immunity by getting the disease than by vaccination.

