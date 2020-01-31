The Tampa Bay Times reported that students at a Florida college who could not prove they were vaccinated were put in isolation after health official discovered a case of measles.

The Florida College Lectures and parents weekend, which take place in late January and early February, were both canceled. Information on other events will come soon.

Students who can’t prove immunization are being isolated, which was recommended by the Florida Department of Health, according to the website.

Those students will be brought four meals to their dorm each day and have once-a-day nurse check ups. The college is accommodating for classes missed.