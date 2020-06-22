India has approved the manufacturing and marketing of a generic version of Gilead Sciences’ COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, Reuters reports.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 rupees ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

India’s Cipla said its generic version of remdesivir will be called Cipremi.

Gilead Sciences Inc signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its COVID-19 treatment.