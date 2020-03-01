Eighty-two people on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off of a port in Baltimore had to be isolated because of a recent flu outbreak.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement, saying: “On the February 8-20 voyage of Grandeur of the Seas, medical staff notified the CDC that an elevated number of guests and crew had a flu-like illness or tested positive for influenza A or B and were placed in isolation, according to medical protocol.”

The CDC did not request a coronavirus test for any of those cases.

“There is no immediate public health emergency in Maryland,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.