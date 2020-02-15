The number of pediatric deaths from the flu is higher at this point in the flu season than it has been in a decade, according to the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest weekly flu report from the CDC shows that 92 children had died from the influenza virus in the United States as of Feb. 8, or Week 6 of the official flu season. That’s the highest number by week since the severe flu season of 2009-10, when 262 children had died by this point in the season, according to CDC statistics.

Experts say the numbers could continue to increase.

“We have not yet peaked for influenza. We are still on our way up,” Dr. David Weber, a University of North Carolina infectious-diseases specialist, told the Associated Press.